ECRP Is Moving

Early Childhood Research & Practice is in the process of moving to the early childhood special education program at Loyola University Chicago after 17 years at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. We are delighted by the opportunity to “pass the torch” to our Loyola early childhood colleagues.

More details are forthcoming, but until then we are not accepting submissions to the journal. We suggest you visit ECRP’s Facebook page for future updates.

Early Childhood Research & Practice (ECRP) is the first scholarly, peer-reviewed, bilingual (English-Spanish) open-access electronic journal in the field of early care and education. ECRP is sponsored by the Early Childhood and Parenting (ECAP) Collaborative at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The journal publishes research reports, literature reviews, essays, interviews, reflections, and commentary on emerging trends and issues by scholars and practitioners from around the world. Areas of emphasis include classroom practice, curriculum, ethics, teacher preparation, higher education, policy, and parent participation. Beginning with the Spring 2004 issue (Vol. 6, No. 1), ECRP is fully bilingual (English and Spanish). Chinese translations of selected articles are sponsored by the Yew Chung Education Foundation. ECRP is indexed in the Directory of Open Access Journals.

Last updated: December 13, 2016